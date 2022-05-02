Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report $75.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $474.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $499.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.