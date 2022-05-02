Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.37. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

