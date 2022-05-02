Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,455.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,523.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

