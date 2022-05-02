Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.61 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $136.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.99. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

