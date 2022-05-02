Zacks: Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DESP opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $777.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

