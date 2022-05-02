Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $291,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

