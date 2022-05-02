Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.49. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
EPC opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
