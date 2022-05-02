Zacks: Analysts Expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Enovis reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $164.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.37% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

