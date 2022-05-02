Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FMBH stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.