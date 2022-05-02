Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.24. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $83.29 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

