Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.