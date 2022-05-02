Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,658 shares of company stock worth $1,397,660 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,349. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

