Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

