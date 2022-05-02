Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.