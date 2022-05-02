Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.