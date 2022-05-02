Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

