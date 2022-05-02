Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.09 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

