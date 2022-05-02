Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other Toast news, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.63 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

