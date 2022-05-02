Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $814.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

