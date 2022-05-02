Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

VIAV stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

