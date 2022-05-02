Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.80. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

