Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

