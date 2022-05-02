Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

