Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.08 Million

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to report $766.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $634.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $125,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

