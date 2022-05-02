Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.