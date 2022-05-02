Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Arconic posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 736,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arconic by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arconic by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

