Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $27.65 million. Broadwind posted sales of $32.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $157.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.