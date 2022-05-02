Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

