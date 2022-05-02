Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Enviva reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enviva.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Enviva stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enviva has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enviva by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enviva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

