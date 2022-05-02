Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,687. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 256,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

