Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

HEP opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

