Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the highest is $11.36 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year sales of $42.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $43.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.32 billion to $40.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imperial Oil.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

