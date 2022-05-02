Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.
INFY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. 581,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
