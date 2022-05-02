Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,045. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

