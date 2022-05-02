Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.00. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.