Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

NLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,283. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.