Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Nyxoah posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

