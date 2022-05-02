Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

