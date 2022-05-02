Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $849,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RICK traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $588.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.