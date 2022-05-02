Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.83 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $659.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

