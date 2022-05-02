Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,553,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

