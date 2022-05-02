Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

