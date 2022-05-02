Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $5.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $36.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQZ opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

