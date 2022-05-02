Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.34. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

RUN opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $47,012,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

