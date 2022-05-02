Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.03. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.