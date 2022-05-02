Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.47. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5,087.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 484,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 474,955 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.