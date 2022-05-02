Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post $161.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.44 million. TowneBank reported sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $665.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.