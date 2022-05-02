Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

