Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

