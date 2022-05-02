Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 228,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,085. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

